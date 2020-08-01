Todo lo que NO se debe hacer, por parte de la sala, del público, de la seguridad y de los artistas ( @lescastizos ) en un solo video. LAMENTABLE. Que manera de jugar con la salud de las personas y el futuro del ocio. Como siempre, pagaremos justos por pecadores. pic.twitter.com/0McAjtqEIR — Alvaro Guerra Varo (@AlvaroGuerraDj) July 31, 2020

COVID has sent the clubs into a frenzy and many are setting a bad example. Watch this worrying video from a party on the Costa del Sol and it may help to shine some light on why these environments propagate the spread of the virus.

In the video, nobody is respecting any of the security measures put into place during the health crisis. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows how no one wears a mask or keeps any distance from one another. What is worse is that the DJ is seen spitting the drink out over the crowd and then pouring shots of Jager into different partygoer’s mouths.

-- Advertisement --



The party appears to have taken place in the KOKUN beach club in Los Alamos, Malaga. The artists playing is a duo called Les Castizos who has since taken down all of their social media pages. The DJs are well known in the area for heavily interacting with the crowd, however, this is in no way to. Behave during a pandemic.

The establishment was handing out small round stickers for party-goers to place on their smartphone cameras. People at the party said that security was constantly checking to see if people were filming the night. The security was ramped up to ensure cameras were away, as they warned their “parties would be over” if they got caught.

According to witnesses, the DJs were laughing about the coronavirus, saying “let’s take a picture all together” (with hundreds of people in the background) and then saying they would upload it to social media in October.

If there was ever a sure way to contract COVID this seems to be it. This video has caused controversy amongst residents of Los Alamos and Malaga in general, as they ask to put a stop to these types of party. This behaviour is just as dangerous as it is unnecessary during such an important health crisis.