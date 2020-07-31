CHINESE owned Union Pay International, said to have the world’s largest customer base, has entered into an agreement with Barcelona delivery group Glovo.

Founded in 2015 and operating in 22 countries, Glovo is a fast delivery company specialising in take-away food and now UnionPay International customers in Spain and Portugal can use their cards through the Glovo App.

With no delivery fees until August 15, the card is used widely by Asian students in Europe and is beginning to attract a number of Spanish based consumers.