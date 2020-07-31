A mother on the Costa del Sol is under investigation after her 12-week baby was found drugged up with traces of cocaine and benzodiazepine. She is currently being investigated for pre-natal abuse, the baby and his brother, aged six, have been taken from her custody.

The baby has been taken into custody after the Hospital Costa del Sol confirmed that the child was presenting neonatal withdrawal syndrome. The investigation, on behalf of the Child Protection Area of ​​the Attached Police Unit, began on June 15 at the request of the Andalucian Government’s Child Protection Service.

Police assistance was requested to ensure the custody of the two minors, one only aged 12 days and the other 6 years old. Despite the obstruction by the parents, who have been aggressive in their conversations with the Child Protection Service, the children have been taken out of their custody. One was taken from the Costa del Sol Hospital where the newborn was located and the other in the town of Estepona at his home.

Both of them were withdrawn and taken over to the Andalucian Regional Government’s Child Protection Service, who appointed an emergency host family for their care. Subsequently, the mother was informed of her rights as the subject of an investigation investigated (she was not detained), for an alleged crime of injury (prenatal abuse), after confirmation from the hospital that both the newborn and his mother had tested positive for cocaine and benzodiazepine.

Mother on Costa del Sol Under Investigation After 12 Week Baby is Found Drugged Up