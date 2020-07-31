Italy’s first drive-in cinema for boats opens in Venice

Venice inaugurated Italy’s first drive-in cinema for boats this week with a screening of “The Prestige” by Christopher Nolan.

Around 60 boats with 300 people filled the Arsenale, Venice’s ancient shipyards, to participate in the first show at the drive-in, named “Barch-in” in Italian.

The screenings are free, though booking is required, and they are open only to boats under 11m long. The films will run until August 1.

As in a drive-in cinema for cars, participants can order food and drink during the performance, which is prepared by the restaurant of the Casino di Venezia and delivered on board by start-up delivery service Cocai Express, born during coronavirus quarantine.