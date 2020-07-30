Romania Reports Huge Spike in Coronavirus Cases as Patients Allowed to Walk Out of Hospital

A new legislative that enabled thousands of Romanians infected with the new coronavirus to walk out of hospitals or not be treated is being blamed for the sharp rise in new cases.

Romania reported a spike in COVID-19 infections this month and record high daily levels since the pandemic started in the country in February.

Until this month, the government through a series of cabinet decrees has managed the outbreak by hospitalising those who were infected and by quarantining or home-isolating people who might have been exposed.

But on July 2, the country’s Constitutional Court ruled that Romania could not enforce mandatory quarantine or hospitalised care based on government decrees and that such containment measures could only be taken through a parliamentary law.

However, a new law fast-tracked law In parliament came into effect that covered the legislative void recently.

“We have a law now, we can hospitalise, we can isolate,” Health Minister Nelu Tataru told private television station Digi 24. “If we enforce these levers we can reduce the number of infections.”

Some 972 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were released from the hospital at their request against medical advice between July 2-20, data released showed. Roughly 3,680 infected people were not hospitalised at all. The worry is that these people could infect others when they come into contact.

The government has yet to estimate the impact of the legislative void on the growing number of infections, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Romania had recorded a total of 38,139 cases, of whom 22.747 recovered and 2,038 died.