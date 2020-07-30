MARBELLA Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, will be presenting a motion at the next plenary council meeting to demand that the central government also requests the United Kingdom to create a safe tourist corridor with the Costa del Sol.

She argues that Marbella has a genuine grievance that in her negotiations with the British government, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya has asked for the exclusion of the Balearic and Canary Islands from the quarantine imposed on travellers from Spain.

In an impassioned statement she said “It is not understood that once again the Executive of Pedro Sánchez turns his back on the Costa del Sol and that the incidence of British tourism in our market is not even considered, the epidemiological indicators that show that we are a safe destination or the effort what the health and tourism sectors have done during all these months. ”

She added, “unfortunately this is not a new abuse; we already suffered when we were prevented from passing the phase during the de-escalation without any objective criteria.”