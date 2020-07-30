A REPORTER from UK’s ITV which produces news programmes for a number of English language stations travelled to Manilva to discuss the British Government decision to implement quarantine on travellers returning from Spain.

He met with local Mayor, Mario Jiménez and Councillor for Tourism Eva Galindo and asked for their views on the situation and whether they considered it reasonable.

Both politicians expressed their view that this decision is hasty and will affect the Costa del Sol as British tourism is one of the main sources of employment and income.

During the interview, they urged Spanish and British Heads of State to discuss the matter and come to an agreement that will not hurt the economy whilst taking into account the need to protect everyone’s health.