Free Celtic Night Returns to Costa del Sol but Under New Normality Rules

ALTHOUGH there is a significant reduction in the number of people who can attend this years’ Celtic Night, it will still be going ahead at the Municipal Auditorium in Mijas Pueblo on Saturday August 8.

Entry is free but tickets have to be obtained from the Mijas Tourist Office and the evening will feature three groups, Amigos de Guinness, Xábega y Percutora and Finndogg Macrea as well as a collection of fifteen pipers as well as dancers, the Mamen Garro group.

Councillor of Tourism, José Carlos Martín, said “We have put in place all the measures to combat Covid-19 to allow us to offer quality shows with all of the security guarantees. We have reduced the capacity by half, there will be a temperature control at the entrance of the enclosure, the seats are arranged 1.5 meters apart and it is mandatory to access with a mask whilst bathrooms have a permanent cleaning service.”

Visitors to the Pueblo can also enjoy the Ruta de la Tapa where 11 local establishments are offering a drink and tapa for just € 2.50.