LAST weekend saw a flurry of excitement for lovers of horses in Sotogrande as the first of the MANSION polo tournament games took place under the new rules to encourage healthy competition for players and the public.

The Shopping Village stores opened, with top fashion and accessory brands. The terraces and hospitality boxes were also launched, as well as the restaurant and drinks area.

At dusk the Wonder Wall Duo began playing international pop and rock hits and guests visited food trucks, next to the Kid’s Area, which had monitored games.

At the same time, the fields of Puente de Hierro hosted the Santa María Equestrian Club 2020 National 3 Stars Jumping Competition which was won by Luis de Borbón Vargas, with his horse Cristal Des Grezils with a time of 35.37.