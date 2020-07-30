Did he really just say that?!

If I hadn’t seen this happen live on TV I would not believe it.

-- Advertisement --



When asked during a White House press briefing on Tuesday about the federal prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in recruiting, grooming and sexually abusing underage girls, President Donald Trump responded, “I just wish her well, frankly.”

To reassure me that I wasn’t hallucinating to this bizarre response to the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged accomplice, Trump said it again: “I wish her well.”

Maxwell has been charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein commit serious and grotesque crimes relating to the sexual abuse of children. Trump was personal friends with, and used to party with Epstein. Trump once declared, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

I don’t care what you Trump supporters think of me. You cannot tell me that these are the words you want to hear coming from the POTUS. The man is absolutely raving insane.

It is also outrageous that he has White House press conferences and talks about the pandemic without having either of his medical experts on stage with him. A fellow doctor said the other day that, in the world of infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci is like a God. His knowledge is second to none. But obviously there is only room for one God to be at the lectern answering questions.

Trouble is, Trump’s answers are mostly lies and if not an out and out lie they are simply wrong. Even Fox, his friendly news channel, ripped his lies to pieces. When being interviewed by Chris Wallace he simply called Trump out on every lie he told and there were quite a few. He has done a complete 180 on mask-wearing.

The list of rubbish he talks about is endless. The only time he seems to make any sense is when he is reading off a teleprompter. Even then he reads like a child stumbling over words and repeating himself. When challenged by a reporter he will use his favourite back phrase ‘lots of people have said’. He never actually says who the lots of people are.

So bring it on folks trying to defend him, but to me, he is a very dangerous man and time will tell who’s right.