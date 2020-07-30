SINCE 2001, a group has been involved in helping to feed homeless women and their children and in 2012 was officially registered as the Adintre Association.

They now focus on helping children of single mothers, battered women, as well as adolescents, the elderly without resources, immigrants, evicted and the homeless.

A grant of €20,000 has been made to the Fuengirola branch of the Association by the Provincial Council of Malaga which will allow Adintre to provide healthy eating courses to children and young people in municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants.

This activity is supported by the Fuengirola Council.