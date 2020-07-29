England Win 3rd Test against West Indies

England beat the West Indies by 269 runs to claim a series-clinching win in the third Test at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Victory saw England take the three-match series 2-1 and regain the Wisden Trophy they lost in the Caribbean last year. England paceman Stuart Broad became just the seventh bowler to take 500 Test wickets as the West Indies, set 399 for victory, collapsed to 129 all out in under 38 overs.

The West Indies lost their way, perhaps not helped by some of the decisions they made. To win the toss in both matches at Emirates Old Trafford and then elect to field twice was asking a lot after all. Regardless of the help they got from the tourists, England came back well, even if some questions still remain over certain areas of their team.

Jos Buttler missed out on the opportunity to get the really big score that would have answered any questions over his place, while we are still not quite sure of who should be the first-choice spinner, despite Dom Bess’ strong character.

Broad’s comeback from being left out of the first Test is a reminder of how steely, determined and stubborn he is.

But then came Broad’s big moment. Having risked a couple of boundaries with his aggressive line, he went full and straight at Brathwaite and landed one of the clearest lbw appeals imaginable. The umpire’s finger went up immediately and there was never any prospect of a DRS review delaying Broad’s celebrations.

He was mobbed by his team-mates and eventually held the ball aloft to mark the moment, albeit in front of the customary empty stands in this bio-secure Test series.