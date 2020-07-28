THE town hall’s Environment department is holding workshops on the L’Ampolla beach for five to 14-year-olds.

The workshops, which tell the youngsters more about the coast and the need to respect the environment, began last week and continue today, Thursday July 30 and Thursday August 6 between 9.30am and 1.30pm.

Today’s workshop Neptune Grass meadows focuses on the offshore meadows of Posidonia Oceanica (Neptune Grass) and the seaweed’s vital role in maintaining marine life and protecting Moraira’s beaches.

The August workshop is called Let’s stop climate change and explains to participants the effects of climate change on the coast’s populated areas and how Posidonia helps to counteract by functioning as a carbon dioxide flow channel.

This last workshop also stresses the importance of reutilising and recycling as much as possible in our daily lives.