Cocaine Dealers on the Costa del Sol Used Tricked Out Cars

A criminal group of cocaine dealers on the Costa del Sol who used tricked out cars to discreetly transport their supply have been arrested. The Guardia Civil, under ‘Operation Felix’ have successfully dismantled a trafficking network that would transport cocaine from Malaga to other Andalucian cities. They would do this by using tricked out cars with secret compartments to hide their stash.

Officers have arrested four individuals who are believed to pertain to this criminal organisation. They would habitually and safely deliver narco-packages across Andalucia, containing anywhere from four to eight kilos of cocaine a month.

It all began during the lockdown in Spain when a man tried to evade the police checkpoint in Nerja, Malaga. He tried to flee but police managed to stop him, when they searched his vehicle, they found a box containing four kilos of Marijuana.

As a consequence of his arrest, the police opened up an investigation to verify whether this person was making any other considerable journeys and taking drugs across Andalucia. They found that the drug journeys were made by using secret compartments within the vehicle. These sophisticated compartments had the ability to conceal up to 2 kilos of cocaine.

The journeys would begin in Malaga and then they would distribute the drugs on a weekly basis to other major provinces. During one of those periodical journeys, the police intercepted the vehicle and found a kilo of cocaine. After extensive searches they found another tricked out car, 100 grams of cocaine, €11,500 in cash, a money counter and various tools for the distribution and measurement of illicit substances.

