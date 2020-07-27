THERE was a collision last weekend between three cars to the side of the Plaza Antonio Banderas in Puerto Banus near to the Local Police Assistance office.

All of the cars appeared to be driven by young men and one carried a UK number plate which showed that it had been registered in Lincoln.

Although no one was injured, there was quite a crowd of onlookers, many of whom were not wearing masks or observing social distancing and one of those involved in the incident reportedly abused people who were filming the scene.

Later, a number of residents who lived nearby complained on social media that there appeared to be a return to the days of noise and fast driving and invited the police to take a more proactive stance to calm the area.