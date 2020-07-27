A GROUP of 30 walkers have become the first to experience a new heritage trail highlighting Cuevas del Almanzora’s mining past.

The group set out early on Sunday morning on the route following the Villaricos coastline, learning about the remains of the early 20th century chimneys, smoke tunnels and loading platforms along the way from guide Laura Larios, and taking time to appreciate the striking landscapes.

The guide also explained about a 13-kilometre cable which used to transport iron from the Tres Pacos mine to the Picotas cove.

The council reported high interest in doing the trail. But the necessary restrictions on the maximum number of people who can take part due to the Covid-19 pandemic has meant a fair few are having to wait to take their turn over the coming weeks.

The 5.2 walk is classified as mainly medium difficultly, although the final stretch has a high difficulty classification.