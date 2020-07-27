Councillor for Vox in Spain Arrested for Domestic Abuse Scandal

A councillor for Vox in Spain has been arrested under domestic abuse charges, as the far-right spokesperson allegedly committed crimes of gendered violence against his wife.

The party spokesperson, who was acting mayor of the La Zubia town in Granada, was arrested after the police received a call alerting them about his wife’s assault. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

The councillor, Rafael Morenate, was arrested at his home in the Cenes de la Vega municipality. According to the forensic reports, his wife, with whom he was going through a separation, suffered severe injuries – one in the eye, one on her face and on her neck.

The victim filed a complaint against the Vox councillor, and he is now due to undergo a quick trial on Monday. He has since renounced his active position as a councilman ‘for personal reasons’.

Sources from the right-wing political party have informed news outlets that once they knew about the facts, the Guarantees Committee began to process the provincial suspension of his memberships and rights with the party.

Therefore, the party is awaiting the sentencing of the quick trial which will be held this Monday. Once it knows the verdict, Vox will apply the regulations and take the appropriate measures. Vox has defended that they are the “only party” so far to request the increase in penalties for this type of crime (domestic violence).

