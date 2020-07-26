Benidorm is SAFE, and here is the proof!

The numbers speak for themselves, yes there may be more testing happening in certain regions of Spain which obviously lead to a rise in positive results, (although with the test alone there is no way to say if the person has a new infection or has had the coronavirus and is now no longer infectious)

The numbers are for Benidorm, one of the most popular tourist destinations on the Costa Blanca, which has been hit hard by the UK governments knee jerk reaction to something that is in fact further away than Glasgow is from London.

Benidorm today has a population of 60,603 people, there is 1 confirmed case, that is not a typo, 1, as in the number one, confirmed case. the number in the population of over 60,600 people affected is… 1.

There are zero confirmed deaths in Benidorm today, There is 1 suspected case. the death rate in Benidorm is 0%, that’s zero percent.

The share of infections across Spain for Benidorm is…Zero%

The Global infection share for Benidorm is … Zero%

Yet the British Government believe that they have to quarantine anyone coming from any area of Mainland Spain?

Look in your own back yard Boris!,

If this was actually done on a sensible system for example, if the areas which are indeed showing a rise in the figures were ring fenced, and a quarantine order placed on anyone flying in and out of the Catalonia region, that could be understandable, but to throw a blanket over the whole country is not just scaremongering, its putting peoples livelihoods at risk in the process.

The Costa Blanca, The Costa Brava, and the Costa del Sol, are perfectly safe with no ‘exploding’ numbers.

A fast U-turn is required to open up the quarantine areas as more targeted, allowing the safe areas to continue to try to build back their economy.

Boris if you don’t want the Ex-Pat community in Spain all of a sudden returning to the UK to put pressure on the welfare system and the NHS, then rethink what you just did.