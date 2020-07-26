Balearic rescue turtle success stories reach milestone number

THE NUMBER of rescued sea turtle success stories in the Balearic Islands has reached a milestone number.

The official register of turtles which have recovered and been released into the sea, which was started in 1993, has now reached 1,000 following the return of two of the creatures back into their natural environment in Calvia last week.

The release of the two loggerheads, named Gloria and Ayram, was organised by Palma Aquarium and Save The Med in collaboration with Port Adriano, and with the participation of the Balearic Island regional Environment minister Miquel Mir.

It was 52 kilo Glora who was number 1,000.

She was picked up by Save the Med and taken to the Palma Aquarium Recovery Centre at the beginning of the month after she was found caught up in fishing net in the waters of Cabrera Island.

An electronic device has been fitted to her shell to allow for gathering data on where and how deep down the creature is, as well as the temperature of the sea.

Ayram was rescued by the aquarium after a notification from a fisherman. He was treated for pneumonia and the partial obstruction of his digestive system.