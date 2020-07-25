A TOTAL of 493,004 people used the TRAM in June.

Not surprisingly, given that the State of Alarm was not lifted until June 21, this was 61.67 per cent lower than during the same period in 2019.

Line Two between Luceros in the centre of Alicante City and San Vicente had more passengers than any other line, with 196,568 users.

Line Three, which links Luceros with Campello had 83,825 while Line Four between Luceros and Plaza La Coruña had 66,596.

The Line Nine connection between Benidorm and Denia – much of the which is covered by bus during modernisation work – was used by 24,053 people.

Line Five between Porta del Mar and Plaza La Coruña had the fewest users with 17,984 passengers.

Luceros was the most-used station with 72,140 passengers, followed by Mercado (45,364) and San Vicente (29,173) while Benidorm trailed behind in fourth place with 25.031.

Friday, June 26, was the Tram’s busiest day on all lines, with a total of 23,653 passengers.