Spain Send In Military To Andalusian Town To Contain The Coronavirus

The Spanish Ministry of Defence has sent the military into the town of Lepe in the province of Huelva, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus within the settlements of seasonal workers.

According to the Health Ministry, the major risk areas are social gatherings, with friends and family, followed by work environments, in particular among communities of seasonal or temporary workers, which represent around 27% of outbreaks.

Some 400 seasonal workers in Lepe, most of them immigrants, are currently living in precarious conditions after three fires broke out in the settlement where they were living on the outskirts of town.

The local council has offered accommodation, but only to 75 people and only for five days, even though around 150 people have been affected by the fires, many of them losing their money and documentation that could help them to apply for residency in the future.