Wave of illegal immigrants reaching Balearic waters

THREE dinghies with illegal immigrants onboard appeared in Balearic Island waters within hours of each other.

The Government Delegation in the archipelago reported that a Guardia Civil helicopter and boats, along with Maritime Rescue, intercepted 31 immigrants at about 6.30pm on Friday evening after two small boats were spotted about one mile off Cabrera Island.

The Red Cross and National Police were also mobilised.

Maritime Rescue transferred the immigrants, all adults, to Palma Port where they underwent PCR tests to detect any cases of Covid-19.

Then at about 1am on Saturday, the Guardia Civil located a third dingy in a bay in Sant Josep de sa Talaia in Ibiza, this time with six immigrants on board. All six were young Algerian men.