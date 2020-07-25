Don’t stop the music in Teulada-Moraira. Pupils at the Teulada-Moraira music conservatoire will not be charged fees for the State of Alarm period.

All parties on the local council voted unanimously to waive half of pupils’ March fees and all of April and May’s.

-- Advertisement --



Carlos Martinez, Education councillor and also the conservatoire’s director, explained that the town hall wanted to support music education, while ensuring that pupils would still have access to their lessons, despite the “difficult” economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.