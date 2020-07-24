Shock plan for unemployed

THE Pleno Ordinario of the month of July in Nerja has approved the request for municipal aid for the self-employed, and for small and medium-sized businesses.

-- Advertisement --



The request is aimed at hiring the unemployed, with an economic allocation of €300,000. It is one of the measures included in the Plan de Choque Municipal in the face of the Covid-19 crisis and has received the support of the political parties who created the Plan – PP, Adelante, Ciudadanos and Vox – and the vote against the PSOE.

These grants are intended for hiring expenses of unemployed people that are generated within the fixed period, without the aid exceeding the total cost of the hiring. The deadline for submission of applications will be 15 calendar days from the day following the publication in the Boletín Oficial de la Provincia.

The Councillor for Commerce, Javier López, pointed out that “the amount of the subsidy will be a fixed amount, established at €4,000 for six-month full-time contracts, and €2,000 for six-month part-time contracts.”

Extensions of temporary contracts, beyond the period, initially agreed at the time of the application and award of the grant, will not lead to an increase in the grant already awarded.