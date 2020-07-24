On a lower scale in Calpe

CALPE council’s last plenary meeting approved an environmental and territorial strategy plan modifying construction guidelines.

This will directly affect the Ifach, La Fossa and El Saladar sectors, explained Calpe’s Urban Development and Territory councillor, Juan Manuel del Pio.

The local government intends “homogenise” Calpe’s urban landscape and prevent high-rise blocks from springing up “sporadically,” Del Pino said.

The councillor revealed that thanks to the modifications, a 30-storey building project has been reconverted into two buildings of 15 floors.

Near the port there will now be two buildings with 19 floors instead of a planned tower block with 32, which will blend in with adjoining buildings with 17 or 18 floors, Del Pino added.

The six-hour council session also touched on the Baños de la Reina archaeological site, with Del Pino warning that it was no longer viable to compensate the three owners with 15,016 square metres of El Saladar building land.

The town hall cannot acquire the Baños de la Reina land valued at €9.5 million on its own, Del Pino said.

“The Diputacion, the Generalitat and the central government should pitch in, too.”