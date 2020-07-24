THE doctor, who works at a private clinic in Ceuta, tested positive for the coronavirus while in Malaga and has forced over a dozen patients into isolation.

The doctor, who provides her services in a private clinic in Ceuta, has tested positive for a coronavirus in Malaga and has forced the isolation of at least a dozen patients whom she had treated on her weekly visits to the Ceuta city.

It was revealed that the doctor works as a radiologist at the Septem Clinic in Ceuta and has tested positive in Malaga. She regularly travels from Malaga to Ceuta to work at the clinic.

This situation has forced the isolation of the people of Ceuta who were in contact with her during the afternoon of last Friday, the last day she was in the city of Ceuta, consulting.

The woman, after testing positive, has also alerted the other health centres or clinics where she works and all patients have been isolated as a preventive measure.

Data being collected indicates that the patients who were treated in Ceuta are asymptomatic and isolated in their homes, some of them have already tested negative in the PCR tests carried out in the last few hours. If it wasn’t for this instance Ceuta would have celebrated its ninth consecutive day without any case of coronavirus at all.

The latest official figures released by the Spanish Health Ministry on Thursday 23 July for the number of people who have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) is now 270,166. This is an overall increase of 2,615 against the figure released on Wednesday – 971 of these infections have occurred in the past 24 hours. A statement is expected today for Friday 24 July – a sharp rise is forecast due to the outbreak in Catalonia.

