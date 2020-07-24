Great news for German holidaymakers trying to get to Spain, the Airline Lufthansa are going to be offering two new Spanish destinations from Frankfurt: Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

THE Canary Islands are a particularly popular holiday destination with the perfect climate during the autumn and wintertime for holidays. With lots of sunshine, and very temperate throughout the winter.

Starting Saturday, October 3, 2020, The airline will be operating to/from Tenerife, and to/from Gran Canaria. The flights will be operated on Saturdays and Sundays with an Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Summer flight schedule (October 3 – 24, 2020), local times

LH 1502 FRA 09.30 – 13.10 LPA

LH 1503 LPA 14.10 – 19.40 FRA

LH 1500 FRA 09.30 – 13.30 TFS

LH 1501 TFS 14.30 – 20.05 FRA

Winter flight schedule (October 25 – March 27, 2021), local times:

LH 1502 FRA 09.30 – 13.10 LPA

LH 1503 LPA 14.10 – 19.50 FRA

LH 1500 FRA 09.15 – 13.15 TFS

LH 1501 TFS 14.15 – 20.00 FRA

Lufthansa are continuing to expand its range of tourist destinations. Aside from the existing expertise in the corporate sectors, the Lufthansa Group’s goal is to increase the tourism footprint in the private travel segment in the long term and to actively shape the future of tourism.