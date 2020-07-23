What’s it worth? 

I’ve been so inhumanly busy trying to help “save the orphans” with Kara and our little team over the last few weeks that I’ve hardly had time to think, and that’s not a good thing.

I’ve even got my shoulder pain back – could it be because I feel like I have the weight of the world once again on my shoulders? So, why I ask myself, am I back at it?

During lockdown I came to realise that I’m far more productive and happier when I take things at a much slower pace, giving myself time to come up with intuitive solutions and creative ideas, without any effort at all.

For over 3 months I’ve been using Zoom to keep the show going and feel blessed that we could maintain that flow of communication and support for our international community. More importantly, I didn’t have the hectic and intense “recording Tuesdays” where I can’t even get to enjoy the delights of where we record or really get to know the guests.

Contrary to what one would think, the online virtual interviews have been far more personal and engaging. Who’d of thought? Anyway, lately, I have been gingerly venturing out and about, and have covered some great topics.

My trip to Triple-A Marbella, to chat with Jan Weima about all the updates and investments our Town Hall is making was well worth the trip. My visits to the Marbella Football Academy were also far more inspiring than I’d anticipated, even coinciding with Vicente del Bosque on my last visit who had popped in to chat with the kids.

Many have inspired me these past months, and I’ve been more than pleasantly surprised by many more. For me, it’s poetry in motion to see how we are all capable of coming together and how we’re all realising that we are certainly better for it. I can only hope that we keep it up.

Now more than ever we need to put our egos aside and concentrate on what’s really important in life: living. If nothing else over the past months we have to have learnt that and more importantly, remember it when we’re lost in the chaos of our daily routines.

It’s time to remember our dreams or create new ones, to venture out of our comfort zones and just be who we are surely destined to be.

Finding a purpose is obviously key, so having time to tune in to one’s true desires requires time to be still and quiet so that we may “hear” the answers and feel what’s right for us; pay heed to our intuition.

This is the perfect moment to evaluate not just our own lives but what we contribute to the lives of others. Of course, it’s only human nature for our egos and prejudices to rise up, but if we remember to value others as we value ourselves – no more – no less – then it will time well spent and of incalculable value.