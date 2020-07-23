Urgent Appeal as 18-Year-Old Girl is Missing for Three Days in Spain

The Guardia Civil send out an urgent appeal as an 18-year-old girl is missing for three days now in Spain’s Igorre Bizkaia, in Bilbao.

The Guardia Civil have released more information about the girl, named Kaur Bhupinder, she is eighteen years old and 1.68 metres tall. She is of slim build with dark eyes and dark hair.

If anyone has any additional information about her disappearance or her whereabouts, please do not hesitate to contact 642 650 775 or 649 952 957.

The Guardia Civil has also asked residents to share the image of the girl on social media to help find Kaur. Any information can also be forwarded to the 112-emergency services call.

