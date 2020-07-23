Temperatures of Up to 44 Degrees Expected on the Weekend

THE heat will be suffocating across Spain as temperatures of up to 44 degrees are expected on the weekend. After the storm Dana which left hail and heavy rains in a large part of the Iberian territory, scorching temperatures are expected.

Meteored warns that this weekend will be dominated by temperatures of up to 44 degrees although many cities will register around 40 degrees. The last blows of the rainy storms will give in on Thursday, with a considerable threat of rain to be experienced in the central and northern areas. The Cantabrian Mountains and the Pyrenees will experience heavy showers until Thursday if not Friday.

In the south of the peninsula and parts of the centre, temperatures of around 40 degrees can be expected, especially in the south of Extremadura and the Guadalquivir valley. According to the director of Meteored, Jose Antonio Maldonado, Catalonia is at risk of experiencing storms on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures in the rest of the country will all increase. On Sunday afternoon, Sevilla and Cordoba will exceed the 43-degree mark and 44 marks, respectively. Temperatures on the Costa del Sol will be significantly cooler with highs of 31 degrees and lows of 24.

