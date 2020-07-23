A man in Costa Blanca is arrested for scamming three prostitutes out of around €9,000 after agreeing to pay for the sexual services on his card, which he would then cancel. The National Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in Costa Blanca’s Valencia as the perpetrator of the fraud.

THE man cancelled 27 card charges to three separate women who offered their sexual services in exchange for money. During their investigations, the officers found that the suspect paid for his sexual encounters with the three different women with two separate bank cards, both physically and by phone.

The last payment, made on March 4, was for €356 but it was denied. At this point, the victims went to verify the rest of the payments only to see that they had been refunded to the customer. The man in Costa Blanca had told the bank that he did not recognise these operations.

The total number of ‘unrecognised’ operations amounted to 27 transactions and €9,061. He filed for fraud and said that he had lost his one bank card on February 28 and another on July 3. However, investigators found that because he had not filed a complaint with the police, he was indeed an alleged perpetrator of the fraud.

