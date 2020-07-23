Last Boeing 747 aircraft of Australia’s Qantas Airlines draws a kangaroo in the sky

Qantas today said goodbye to their last Boeing 747, the aircraft have all been retired and Qantas decided to do rather a fitting gesture

Using ‘Flight Radar 24’ a smartphone app, and some rather clever directions from the Air Traffic Control guys, the Aircraft named ‘Queen of the Skies’ took off on her final voyage into the ‘big blue’ where the captain was given course corrections that would map out a giant Kangaroo, (The Qantas company Logo), on the map application.

Some have suggested that this was a publicity stunt, some are saying that this was a complete waste of fuel and time, but I think this was a fitting farewell to an iconic aircraft which had been a major part of the Qantas Fleet for many years.