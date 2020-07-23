Gibraltar Customs Seize Two Cars and 900 Cartons of Cigarettes

THE Gibraltar Customs appear to be exceptionally good at seizing illicit tobacco but not quite so good at catching the smugglers.

A case in point is the latest discovery of 900 cartons of cigarettes contained in two locally registered cars which have now been seized along with a radio transmitter.

The incident took place at 2.30am earlier this week when two locally registered Mitsubishi Space wagons were seen entering an area in Gibraltar at speed.

Three Customs patrol vehicles and one Customs vessel immediately responded to the incident.

Upon arrival, the officers were met by a large group of individuals who quickly left the area.

Both vehicles were located close to the shoreline where a number of small RHIBs were seen leaving at speed and the officers seized 900 cartons of cigarettes of various brands which were found inside the vehicles and scattered amongst the rocks.

Customs have said the investigations are continuing and presumably they will be able to discover the names of those who own the two cars.