Fantastic festival for family fun

THE 22nd Festival de Títeres de Títeres de La Herradura opens its curtain in Spain’s Axarquia region tonight, Thursday, July 23, with the work ‘Peneque y el Fantasma’ in the Plaza de la Independencia, from 10pm, with free admission until full capacity.

Until Sunday summer nights will be animated with this event that becomes a cultural reference for children and attracts the whole family. Four nights full of magic where you can enjoy the world of puppets.

This 22nd edition will continue this Friday with ‘Gruñidos’ by Compañía Tantontería; It will continue on Saturday with ‘Caperucita Rock’ by the Compañía Puppets and will end on Sunday, July 26, with ‘Un trocito de luna’ by the Compañía A la Sombrita.

The deputy mayor of La Herradura, Juan José Ruiz Joya, stated during the presentation of this edition that the “most important companies in the world of puppets have been chosen, not only in Andalucia but in Spain.”

This year’s edition has some necessary security measures that are mandatory. Attendees will have to use masks and hydro alcoholic gel for hand disinfection. The entrance and exit to the plaza will be through different areas and the seating area will have individual chairs between which a necessary separation distance, as explained by the Deputy Mayor of La Herradura, Juan José Ruiz Joya.