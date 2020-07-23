ABBA Set to Release Five New Songs in 2021

The Swedish supergroup Abba is set to release five new songs in 2021. Thousands of fans have been awaiting their reunion since they separated almost forty years go now, in 1982.

The group explained that they were going to release new songs and start a tour, however, they too were interrupted by the global pandemic. Benny Anderson, a member of ABBA, guessed that things would get back on track “after summer, but it’s just a guess, because [he’s] not really sure.”

Now they have announced that there will be five new songs released in 2021, not two, as previously expected. The release of these five new songs will undoubtedly be a monumental event within the pop world.

The ABBA quartet made up of the Swedes, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, is one of the most legendary groups in history. The group were only active for a total of ten years, from 1972 to 1982, and they split up almost four decades ago. Nevertheless, they are a musical reference amongst all generations, and they remain a very lucrative business.

