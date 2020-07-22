BRITAIN is set for a washout week ahead of thunderstorms forecast over the weekend.

Thunderstorms and heavy downpours look likely to put the damper on families gearing up for the summer holidays with many not realising the weekend is going to be a total washout. The Met Office has warned of torrential rain, bringing an end to a week of sunny spells, unfortunately, this also comes just as the school summer holidays begin.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England have been warned to brace for particularly heavy rain today and Thursday.

The south, however, will be mostly dry and sunny for one more day before torrential rain hits on Thursday. Temperatures are set to reach highs of 24C by the end of the week – but most areas can still expect showers.

A Met Office forecaster said: “Wednesday will see cloudy skies across the northern half of the UK with some rain or drizzle at times. “The south will be dry with sunny spells and become warm after a chilly start. “Thursday will see outbreaks of rain in many areas but things will stay mostly dry on Friday, with some rain in the west later on.” Meteorologist Sarah Kent warned those potentially heading away for a UK-based trip – with foreign travel complicated by coronavirus – that they should prepare for a “disappointing” weekend.

