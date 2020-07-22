Madrid And Catalunya Receive Almost Half Of The First Payment From The Covid Recovery Fund

The Covid-recovery fund money has started to arrive in Spain and has brought controversy along with it, as of the first 6 billion euros, Madrid and Catalunya will receive the biggest chunk.

The community of Madrid will receive over 1.4 billion of the fund money, which is almost a quarter of the total amount, and Catalunya is not too far behind with 1.2 billion, nearly 21% of the 6 billion euros. In sharing out the fund, the impact of the coronavirus on each community was taken into account.

Together, they take almost 45% of the first portion of the Covid recovery fund, approved last week by the Congress, despite complaints on how it was to be shared out.

Although Andalusia is first on the list of communities by population, it is third on this particular list and will receive just under 600 million euros. However, the money will continue to come, as a total of 16 billion euros will eventually be shared out among all the autonomous communites, taking into consideration their needs in regards to health, education, and loss of income.