Costa Almeria joins homage to tapas

THE Costa Almeria is joining in a national homage to one of Spain’s most popular traditions, tapas.

The ASHAL Almeria Association of Hospitality Businesses is taking part in the ‘World Tapas Day’ celebrations, an initiative promoted by Hosteleria España, which in fact runs over a month until August 23.

-- Advertisement --



More than 50 establishments, 45 in Almeria city and seven in Garrucha, Nijar, Alhama de Almeria, Gador, Vera, Huercal de Almeria and Pechina, are participating in what ASHAL described as “a month highlighting one of the most characteristic elements of our cuisine.”

The association said that this year the initiative “has more sense” as it will give businesses an opportunity to try and “compensate” for the cancelation of the Almeria Tapas Route due to the declaration of the state of alarm.

Customers visiting the participating establishments will get a coupon for having a tapas which will go into a draw for prizes.

Up for grabs are five baskets of ‘Sabores de Almeria’ brand products, each valued at €100, a weekend for two in a spa hotel, two thermal treatments and five meals out.