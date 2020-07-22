Chaotic Scenes at Major UK Airport as Holidaymakers Queue to Jet Off

A main London airport was crammed with holidaymakers today all waiting patiently to jet off on their hols- without any sign of social distancing at all!

Terminal 5 at Heathrow has been packed for the last few days and furious passengers at Heathrow have complained of chaotic scenes at the airport with “no social distancing whatsoever”.

This Saturday is expected to be especially busy at the airport – with kids on school holidays and Brits eager to take advantage of the “air bridges” scheme. However, passengers have complained of social distancing “chaos” at the airport, with travellers “bumping into each other”.One passenger waiting with his family said: “There are long queues with people bumping into each other, no system in place and no staff managing this.

“It is chaos with people coming out of the elevators and zero instruction. ”

Although all passengers appear to be wearing face coverings – in line with government rules stating they must be worn at all times in airports and on flights – the traveller said coronavirus instructions were not made clear in the terminal.

However, a Heathrow spokesperson said many travellers are arriving several hours in advance, which is causing ‘congestion issues’.