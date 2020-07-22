A British tourist has tested positive for the coronavirus at a Lanzarote hotel with husband also feeling ‘unwell’.

-- Advertisement --



Authorities on the island have launched a dramatic search for anyone who has been in contact with the woman. She is now in quarantine after becoming the first UK holidaymaker in Spain to test positive since the country opened its borders to tourists again a month ago.

Lanzarote could well be heading back into lockdown if cases suddenly breakout, a local doctor warned. Health chiefs in the Canary Islands confirmed the woman tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in quarantine, nine other people she had contact with are also being tested for traces of the virus.

The husband was ill first

It was actually the woman’s husband who felt unwell on arrival at their hotel and had a fever, however, two tests for coronavirus proved negative. The woman was then routinely tested and despite having no symptoms of ill-health whatsoever was confirmed to have coronavirus.

The Canary Islands have had 2,460 cases of coronavirus since the start of the epidemic and have seen 162 deaths. There are reported to be fewer than a dozen active cases of coronavirus on Lanzarote. The Government of the Canary Islands confirms that there have been ‘migration-related outbreaks’ isolated to Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

UK Green list

The last reported outbreak involves three young people who had been in contact with 45 people. It has been reported that Spain could be removed from the green list of place it is safe for UK tourists to visit after a surge in the number of cases.

If you liked reading this article, ‘BREAKING IN SPAIN: Lanzarote Braces for Outbreak as UK holidaymaker First to Test Positive for Coronavirus ’, please make sure to like, share, and comment!