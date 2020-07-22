BREAKING: Cardiacs’ Frontman Tim Smith Dies Aged 59

Tim Smith, The lead singer and frontman of British Rock Band The Cardiacs, has died aged 59.

-- Advertisement --



The lead singer and guitarist of the influential band, The Cardiacs, has died, tributes are pouring in for Smith, who had stepped back from music in 2008 due to ill-health.

The band went on to release nine albums, with their most recent coming in 1999’s ‘Guns’. A stand-alone single, ‘Ditzy Scene’, was released in 2007. After suffering a heart attack in 2008, Smith suffered brain damage and developed the rare neurological disorder dystonia, prompting him to retire from live performances.

Smith previously outlined his health struggles to The Quietus, explaining: “Some days I can cope with it, if I’m mentally able to. I’ve not even told the kids which I’m pretty ashamed of and all I can say is that I’m sorry. I had no idea how much I actually meant to all these incredible people and have been trying to know what they mean to me.

Paying tribute, TV host Matthew Wright said: “Just been told Tim Smith of Cardiacs fame is no longer with us. He’s singing to god in person I guess. My deepest condolences to his loved ones, his many friends and countless fans. A sad day for music.”

Writer Rhodri Marsden added: “Incredibly sad to hear about the passing of Cardiacs’ Tim Smith. A unique musical mind, a wonderful man. What a shit day. But he’ll always be the dazzling light at the centre of a hugely musical family.”