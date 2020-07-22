ITALY will officially launch a campaign to remove itself from the EU on Thursday as the Mediterranean country looks to follow Britain’s path.

The EU now has another crisis on its hands after Italian politician Gianluigi Paragone, a former senator for the anti-establishment 5Star Movement, said it was time for Italy to launch its Italexit campaign ‘ No Europe for Italy’ on Thursday, July 23. He said Italy would no longer be “blackmailed” by the Brussels bloc.

“We can no longer be blackmailed by countries that offend the great prestige of Italy,” Paragone said, adding that only a “really sovereign state,” like Britain, can address the economic crisis the pandemic has provoked.

He went on to say: “This is the way forward: we can no longer be blackmailed by tax havens that allow themselves to offend the great prestige of Italy.

“For this reason, on July 23, at 10am, in the press room of the Chamber of Deputies, I will officially launch my party for Italexit, presenting the name and logo.” Mr Paragone is apparently hoping to capitalise on massive anti-EU sentiment in Italy after the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The politician has announced the launch of a single-issue party, much like the Brexit Party, to push for Italy’s departure from the EU.

Brexit Campaign

Mr Farage was at the helm of the Brexit campaign during the build up to the 2016 EU referendum as the leader of the UKIP Party. After leaving UKIP, he set up his own party, the Brexit Party, with the sole aim to make sure Britain honoured the vote of the nation and cut ties with the bloc.

