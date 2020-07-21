Malaga’s Primark Store Expands To Become Largest In Andalucia

The Irish multinational Primark, has expanded its Malaga store in the Larios Centre by 60 per cent, resulting in a 6,345 square metre space. This now makes the site the largest Primark store in Andalucia.

THE premises still cover two floors in the popular shopping centre located in the city centre. Primark’s success over the years selling high street quality clothes and accessories for very low prices is largely due to the fact that they spend very little on advertising campaigns and do not offer online sales and so have no delivery costs.

However, the decision to refrain from online sales has caused the Irish firm problems during the coronavirus pandemic and has led to the closure of several stores as well as accumulating huge amounts of stock.

The reopening of shops in the easing of the lockdown could not have come soon enough for Primark, especially in Spain where they have 48 stores, 11 of which are in Andalucia where 1,800 people are employed by the company.