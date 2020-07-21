Kanye West Drops Out of Presidential Run and Takes on Kim Kardashian!

Kanye West drops out of presidential run after an extensive rant on his social media platform, Twitter, and then takes on his celebrity wife, Kim Kardashian for trying to get him medical help.

Anyone who saw the video of Kanye West yesterday at the presidential campaign can see that the man journeyed through a rollercoaster of emotions. He ranted about abortion, saying that he would give a million dollars to any woman who chose not to abort. He also spilt the beans about wife Kim Kardashian saying that he was close to aborting his first-born child, North West.

When talking about shooting he said the did agree with limiting the use of weapons, because “shooting is fun”. He then continued by going on a Twitter rampage, many messages have since been deleted. He tweets about his ongoing family conflict saying, “Kim has tried to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like in the Get Out movie just because I cried yesterday about saving my daughter’s life”.

After his bizarre presidential campaign speech, many began to speculate as to whether Kanye West was suffering from a new depressive or bipolar episode and is simply refusing medical help.

Furthermore, Kanye announced that his new album, titled DONDA after his mother who passed in 2007, will be released this Friday.

