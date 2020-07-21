Bathing suits are optional at this public pool in Spain’s Madrid on Sunday as the municipal sports centre of Aluche wants to celebrate ‘No swimsuit day.’

TTHEe swimsuit will only be optional in the morning shift and not in the afternoon shift (the two schedules created due to the Covid-19 pandemic) to celebrate this initiative launched in collaboration with the Spanish Naturism Federation.

This initiative of the ‘Day without a swimsuit’ or the ‘Optional swimsuit’ comes from the Association for the Development of Naturism. This dates back to 2003 as an agreement was signed with the said entity for the use of the Casa de Campo swimming pool.

More specifically, the agreement referred to the period from September 2003 to May 2004 and established a schedule from 11.30 to 14.30 “exclusively for this association” to bathe nude in the pool.

The idea was relaunched in the summer of 2010 at the José María Cagigal facilities and in 2015 at the Lago facilities, this time without exclusivity on the part of the association. Similar initiatives have also been carried out in other non-municipal swimming pools in Madrid.

