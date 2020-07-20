Hollywood couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones holidaying in Mallorca

HOLLYWOOD A-list couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are holidaying in Mallorca this week, Spanish press report.

Welsh-born Catherine looked to have given the game away on social media. She posted a photograph of herself on Instagram on Sunday chilling out at what appeared to be the pair’s luxury s’Estaca estate located between Deia and Valldemossa.

“Lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer”, the star wrote.

Actor and producer Michael has reportedly bought out his ex-wife Diandra Lucker’s half of the S’Estaca property for €15 million, six years after they put it up for sale.

Douglas and Lucker first acquired the estate in the early nineties for €4 million.

When the couple split up 11 years’ later they agreed to share, each using it for six months of the year.