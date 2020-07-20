A huge fire has broken out at a popular UK beach in front of hundreds of shocked sunbathers this afternoon- firefighters are struggling to tackle the inferno.

The inferno appears to have erupted at a Bournemouth beach hut on the seafront before spreading up the adjacent grass bank and sending smoke and ash billowing up into the air.

Firefighters are on the scene and are battling to contain the blaze. Those on the beach have been moved away from the area of the fire by lifeguards. Dramatic pictures show an inferno ripping up the heath-covered cliff face towards a building believed to be the four-star Bournemouth Highcliff Marriott Hotel. Emergency services have scrambled to the West Undercliff area, where a cordon has been erected and sun-bathers evacuated.

It is unclear just yet stage how the fire began or whether anyone has been injured as a result of the inferno. A spokesman for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said that eight fire engines are currently in attendance.

In a tweet, a spokesman said: “We currently have eight fire Engines in attendance on Westcliffe Promenade near to Bournemouth Pier.

“Please avoid the area, and if you’re on the beach as you read this, please stay well clear and allow our crews to continue to work extremely hard to bring this fire under control.”

