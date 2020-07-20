1 out of 4 Brits Say No to COVID Vaccine

According to research, medical authorities in the United Kingdom may encounter a problem when trying to vaccinate one out of every four Brits as they responded that they would not take it. More specifically, 27% of those surveyed said that they would not take a COVID-19 vaccine if and when it was released.

The international research agency ORB asked respondents whether they agreed or not with the following statement: ‘would not want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus if a high-quality vaccine were available’. In total, out of the 2,065 surveyed, 13% said they would not take the vaccine, whereas 14% agreed that they were unsure about whether they would take a COVID vaccine or not.

Paul Hunter, a professor from the University of East Anglia expressed that the number of people who may actually refuse the vaccine “is depressing and incredibly selfish”. He contends that ‘There is a great deal of misinformation on the internet, and the risks of vaccines have been maliciously overestimated’.

Anti-vaxxers gathered in London’s Hyde Park yesterday to protest against the new mandatory use of masks in the UK. However, this is not only an English phenomenon as in Spain’s Costa del Sol there was a recent protest demanding a stop to the ‘new normality’ and going against the possibility of mandatory vaccines.

When looking at the demographics of those who refuse to take a vaccine, the survey revealed that 16% of women said they wouldn’t take the COVID vaccine in comparison to 12% of men.

Hunter argues that ‘If we get an effective vaccine, and almost everyone takes it up, overnight all the restrictions can stop and life will return to normal like it was before March, with no social distancing or restrictions”.

