The decision now faces judicial review- some parents claim the lessons could expose kids to things that don’t correlate with the “religious and philosophical convictions” of their families.

Wide Range of Topics

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “From September, Relationships Education will be compulsory for all primary school-aged pupils, Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) will be compulsory for all secondary school-aged pupils, and Health Education will be compulsory for all state-funded school pupils.

“These subjects are designed to foster respect for others and to educate pupils about healthy relationships. Schools are best placed to understand their pupils and the guidance gives them the flexibility to tailor their teaching to the needs and backgrounds of the young people in their care.” The sex and relationships classes available cover a wide range of topics, including LGBTQ+ issues.

LGBT Protests

Some parents and people in faith communities have protested outside school gates opposing the efforts of schools already teaching about LGBT people through the No Outsiders programme. The protests have been so disruptive that one school, Anderton Park in Birmingham, successfully applied for an injunction to prevent future protests taking place in the immediate vicinity of the school.

A High Court judge banned anti-LGBT education protests outside the Birmingham primary school, the judge disagreed with parents who claimed the inclusivity lessons were ‘promoting homosexuality’ and said the education programme taught tolerance in an ‘age-appropriate’ way.

New Guidelines

The new Department for Education guidelines say it is also required secondary school pupils attend compulsory “relationships and sex education” classes from September 2020, and all schools will have to teach “health education”.

1. Do you think children should be taught LBGT+ education schools? Let us know what you think.

2. Do you agree with some parents that children should NOT be taught any sex education at all?

If you liked reading this article, ‘PARENTS Banned from Removing kids from Sex and Relationship Lessons’, please make sure to like, share and comment!