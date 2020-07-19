Brighton Hospital in Lockdown after Staff Member Stabbed

Police have a arrested a man suspected of stabbing a worker at the Royal Sussex hospital in Brighton.

The Man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a worker at the hospital was stabbed inside the Royal Sussex hospital in Brighton at around 8.40 am this morning- security services have put the building and neighbouring businesses into full lockdown and the area is cordoned off.

The attack reportedly took place on the 11th floor of the hospital. A man, in his 30s, was arrested an hour later after the attack in a nearby street.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “At 8.42 am on Sunday (19 July) police were called to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after a report that a member of staff had sustained a stab wound.

“The hospital site was quickly secured while officers have been working with security staff to confirm that nobody else has been injured, and that staff and patients are safe.

“Following immediate police searches and enquiries a 30-year-old man was arrested in nearby Wilson Avenue at 9.40 am on suspicion of attempted murder, and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.”

More on this breaking story to follow.